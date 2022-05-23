Former Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Onyango has joined the football fraternity in celebrating Tonny Mawejje.

The midfielder brought an to end an illustrious career that lasted over two decades on Saturday playing his last competitive match for Police FC at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper described Mawejje as one of the best midfielders he had an opportunity to play with.

“Happy retirement to one of the best midfielders I had an opportunity to play with Tonny Mawejje,” he stated.

Happy retirement to one of the best midfielders l had an opportunity to play with, @Tonny_Mawejje6. Nicknamed Wadulifu 😀 he was unplayable on his day & watching him glide up the pitch in his pomp was a joy. Mawejje was incredible & down to earth. Thank you & all the best Legend. pic.twitter.com/03xBJXRkVH — Dennis Onyango 🇺🇬 (@masindeonyango) May 23, 2022

“Nicknamed Wadulifu, he was unplayable on his day and watching him glide up the pitch in his pomp was a joy. Mawejje was incredible down to earth. Thank you & all the best Legend.”

Onyango who retired from international football to concentrate on his club career shared the pitch with Mawejje on several times including on the underage national teams.

Luwagga Kizito labelled Mawejje a teacher as he posted a video of his goal that was assisted by a delicate pass from the midfielder away to Botswana in the Afcon 2017 qualifiers.

“Happy retirement The General in the Middle Tonny Mawejje am grateful for everything. You have been a good teacher to me”

Renowned long time Ugandan football fan Collins Subika described Mawejje as “Uganda’s greatest midfielder of all time.”