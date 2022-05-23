Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) senior management rewarded the reigning World champion in 800M Halima Nakaayi and her fellow ranger Winnie Nanyondo with different financial packages.

Nakaayi was given Shs. 1,000,000 as Nanyondo got Shs. 500,000 for the hard toiled effort.

The two runners are fresh from Belgrade, Serbia where they participated in the indoor international championship held in March 2022.

John Makombo, the director of Conservation, on behalf of the senior management lauded the two middle distance runners.

“I thank you for the great representation and raising Uganda’s national flag high during the championship” Makombo disclosed.

Winnie Nanyondo recieves her money from John Makombo, the director of Conservation

The two runners extended delight and appreciated their bosses for the support.

They vowed to double their effort in the upcoming competitions and produce an A performance.

“We are humbled for the appreciation by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) senior management for rewarding our efforts. This is motivational enough to push us work for extra miles” Nakaayi revealed.

Nakaayi is the only Ugandan athlete to win a medal in the Indoors Championship (800m).

Nanyondo on the other hand finished 4th during the 1500m race.