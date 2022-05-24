Vipers finished a whole 18 points ahead of second placed KCCA as the Uganda Premier League concluded on Saturday.

The closing match day had all VEK sides suffer losses on a day not much changed since the championship and relegation battles had already been decided.

Goalkeeper: Alionzi Nafian (URA)

URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legason.

In a season surely no goalkeeper was head and shoulders above the rest, I go for URA’s Alionzi Nafian as the man to guard the posts.

The shot stopper was slightly above the rest and explains why he kept goal for most games at a club that has other two good custodians.

Right Back: Geriga Atendele (Arua Hill)

Geriga Atendele Credit: John Batanudde

In a country that has lacked a consistent right back since Nicholas Wadada left, Atendele stood out.

The right back was defensively solid and also marauding going forward and set up a number of goals with his exquisite crosses.

Left Back: Simon Namwanja (Wakiso Giants)

Simon Namwanja scored Wakiso Giants’ goal at URA Credit: Wakiso Giants

What a season the experienced left back has had with the Purple Sharks.

He made defending look so easy and also went forward well when presented with opportunity scoring a fantastic goal at URA and also contributed five assists.

Centre back: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC)

Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa celebrates. Credit: John Batanudde

The Vipers skipper was consistent all through the campaign and was pivotal at the heart of defence providing leadership and leading by example.

He also popped up with important goals at crucial times when forwards had been kept out.

Centre back: Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC)

Vipers’ defender Livingstone Mulondo shows off the man of the match placard after the game (Credit: John Batanudde)

He never gets the plaudits he deserves this man. Mulondo is a colossus and as hard as a rock.

Not many forwards want to come face to face with him especially in aerial duels.

Midfield: Ashraf Mugume (KCCA)

Ashraf Mugume celebrates his beautiful curler for the opening goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

A true definition of an intelligent box to box midfielder whose work rate, passing and shooting abilities stood out even when his side crumbled.

Mugume has been the bright spark at Lugogo in a season many KCCA FC faithful want to erase from their memory as soon as now.

Midfield: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

Bobosi Byaruhanga celebrates his long range shot strike against UPDF Credit: John Batanudde

The Fufa Player of the Year has been magnificent through the season and scored some of the best goals this season.

He has been a dominant presence in the midfield and is an outright choice in the centre of the pack.

Midfield: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Karisa celebrates winners against KCCA at Lugogo Credit: John Batanudde

Arguably the most improved player in Uganda at the moment. He scored and assisted lots of goals.

His decision making in tight situations, his energy and never say attitude makes him a contender for the MVP of the season.

Forward: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers SC)

Yunus Sentamu scored the opening goal for Vipers during their 3-0 hom win over Kataka in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at teh round of 16 stage Credit: John Batanudde

He rarely misses a game and was a menace to defenders for yet another season scoring 13 goals and contributed several assists.

Besides goals, Sentamu’s all round play and ability to play through the central axis and on the wings makes him every coach’s dream forward.

Forward: Ceaser Manzoki (Vipers SC)

Manzoki Credit: John Batanudde

The emperor as nicknamed has been superb and his 18 goals is testimony.

A powerful centre forward whose hold up play is next to none and gave defences hard times as no defender wanted to come up against the Central African Republic international.

Forward: Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka)

Joseph Kafumbe in action against Muhammed Shaban (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

The Onduparaka forward rediscovered his lost form and his goals were responsible for saving the club from relegation.

Shaban’s only undoing was his discipline that saw him miss several games through suspension and he could probably have scored more if he wasn’t out of those games.

Substitutes: Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Nsimbe (BUL FC), Herbert Achai (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants), Alfred Leku (Arua Hill) and Denis Ojara (Onduparaka)

And the awards…

Roberto Oliviera Credit: John Batanudde

Coach of the Season – Roberto Oliviera (Vipers)

MVP – Ceaser Manzoki (Vipers)

Goal of the Season – Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers) vs Police

Signing of the Season – Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants)

Revelation of the Season – Elvis Ngondwe (Busoga United), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa) & Ivan Mayanja (Express FC)

Flop of the Season – Patrick Kaddu (KCCA)