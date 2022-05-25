2022 Aviation Run:

Sunday, 29th May

Start & Finish: Entebbe Mayor’s Gardens (7 am)

Theme: Running for education of the blind

The blind people will come to the spotlight as the 2022 Aviation Run comes to the fore front in Entebbe this Sunday, 29th May.

The run will target proceeds for the education of the blind people.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has joined the major stakeholders for this aviation run under the theme “Running for education of the blind”.

UWA managing director Sam Mwandha officially recieved the running kits for this run at UWA’s headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala city.

For starters, this year’s aviation run will be held on May 29, 2022, flagged off in Mayor’s Gardens in Entebbe.

The Minister of Works and Transport General Edward Katumba Wamala is the chief runner of the race that will cover 5KM and 10KM.

General Katumba will also officially flag off the race as early as 7 AM.

During the handover of the kit, the Executive director urged all Uganda Wildlife’s staff and the general public to show support by registering for the aviation Run to assist the blind people.

“I would like to pledge our future commitment and support to Aviation activities, as we unite to maintain the good glory of this nation,” Mwandha revealed.

The run is open to either gender across all the different age groups.