Zambia Amateur Golf Open 2022:

Day one Leader: Patrick Bwembya Chanda – 66

The 2022 Zambia National Golf Amateur championship officially teed off at the par 72 Bonanza Golf Course in Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Patrick Bwembya Chanda struck 6-under par 66 during the opening round to take over the leaderboard where over 70 golfers featured.

The handicap 2 golfer was two strokes better than Dominic Musonda.

Musonda, playing off handicap 4 scored 4-under 68 to close gap on the overnight leader.

Uganda’s Michael Alunga, handicap 3 is 2-under 70 and third after the first 18 holes.

Michael Alunga of Uganda hits out from a bunker (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Boyd Kapalamoto and Kevin Cumings tied for the fourth place with 1-under 71.

Another Zambian, Musamba Kapoma Junior was level par 72 to complete the top 6.

Uganda’s Ibrahim Bagalana and Patel Irfan tied with 1-over 73.

The trio of Stalian Daka, Gilbert Chalwe and Ebenezer Funga struck 2-over 74.

Another Ugandan, Godfrey Nsubuga, Benjamin Mweemba and Mohammed Valley returned to the club house 3-over 75 after the opening 18 holes of the 72 holes four-day action.

Chongo Kasongole was 15th with 3-over 76 for the top 15 on the leaderboard ahead of another grueling 18 holes on day two come Friday, 27th May 2022.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko Baryamujura played 7-over 79 on day one.

Other Ugandans were Joseph Cwinyaai (78), Michael Tumusiime (81) and Fred Kimbugwe (89).

Uganda Golf team members in Zambia pose for a group photo after round one

Day 1 Leaderboard (Top 15):

Patrick Bwembya Chanda – 66

Dominic Musonda – 68

Michael Alunga – 70

Boyd Kapalamoto – 71

Kevin Cumings – 71

Musamba Kapoma Junior – 72

Patel Irfan – 73

Ibrahim Bagalana – 73

Stalian Daka – 74

Gilbert Chalwe – 74

Ebenezer Funga – 74

Godfrey Nsubuga – 75

Benjamin Mweemba – 75

Mohammed Valley – 75

Chongo Kasongole – 76