The 2022 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament will soon kick off.

There are 48 clans that have been divided into 8 groups (A to H).

Each of the 8 groups has 6 teams apiece.

Record winners Mmamba Gabunga (10 titles won) are in group D alongside Nsenene, Ngonge, Nsambya, Kisasi and Kasanke.

The royal clan Balangira are in group B with Nkima, Ntalaganya, Kakoboza, Kinyomo and Nvuma.

In group A; Mpindi will play against Butiko, Musu, Kasimba, Kiwere and Lukato.

Group C has the descendants of Walusimbi; Ffumbe who are lined against Nkerebwe, Mutima Musagi, Nkula, Ndiisa and Ndiga.

The reigning champions Mbogo are in group E with Njovu, Njobe, Nvubu, Nkejje and Ngabi Nyunga,

Group F has Nakinsige, Mpeewo, Lugave (7 titles won), Ngali, Kibe and Mutima Muyanja.

Nte, Nkusu, Njaza, Nsuma, Mbwa and Nyonyi Nyange are in group G.

Group H has Kkobe, Ngo, Ngeye, Namungona, Mpologoma (Lion) and Kayozi.

Nkima and Ffumbe players emerge from the Wankulukuku dressing rooms, Nkima in group B whilst Ffumbe is in group C

According to the chairperson technical, Gerald Katamba, the groups format was initiated in fair-play spirit to allow the different teams play as many games as possible.

“Unlike the previous editions where many teams have played a single game in the entire tournament and get ejected, the groups’ format is meant to give teams opportunity to play as many games as possible in fair-play spirit” Katamba reveals to Kawowo Sports.

A number of groups have been suggested to include Masaka Recreational Stadium, Kasana Luweero, Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Mengo SS, Lubiri SS and many others within Buganda.

The official launch of this tournament will be held on Tuesday, 31st May 2022 by the Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala.

This championship has been played since 1950 and only played by players hailing from Buganda Kingdom.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bika tournament was not played in 2020 and 2021 seasons.

This championship is organized by Buganda Kingdom under the ministry of sports, leisure and recreation headed by Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu.

Bika Bya Baganda Football Shield

