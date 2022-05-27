In a double announcement that will be received with jubilation within the rugby fraternity, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has this afternoon revealed the dates for the 2022 Elgon Cup and dropped the Rugby Cranes squad for the July campaign.

The Elgon Cup, whose dates had already filtered through to the fans, will be played on July 23rd in Uganda and July 30th in Kenya. The venues are yet to be confirmed though.

Elgon Cup 2022 dates:

• First Leg (Uganda) – 23rd July 2022

• Second Leg (Kenya) – 30th July 2022

The Elgon Cup was last played three years ago in 2019 as Kenya won their fourth title in a row.

Bar the excitement of the Elgon Cup, there will be a much higher stakes encounter between Uganda and Kenya during the Rugby Africa Cup (World Cup 2023 qualifier) in the South of France from July 1-10, 2022.

Uganda will face Kenya in the Quarterfinal on July 2 at the Stade Maurice-David in Aix-en-Provence.

The squad for the July International tests:

Rugby Cranes XV head coach Fred Mudoola has made three changes and added one player to his thirty-five-man squad for the July International tests.

Prop Ivan Kabagambe, loose-forward Isaac Rujumba, veteran hooker Alex Mubiru, and utility-back Denis Etwau make way for lineout specialist second-rower Charles Uhuru, scrumhalf Ivan Kirabo, winger Lawrence Ssebuliba, and back Philip Wokorach.

French-based sensation Wokorach also joins the roster and is set to be the only player to feature for both the Sevens and XVs national teams in this window.

Akera Komaketch, Arthur Mpande, Asuman Mugerwa, Robert Aziku, Joachim Chissano, Emmanuel Ecodu, Eliphaz Emong, Jude Juuko, Ronald Kanyanya, Reynolds Kato, Aziz Khan, Collins Kimbowa, Saul Kivumbi, Alhajj Manano, Jacob Ochen, Charles Uhuru, Faragi Odugo, Pius Ogena, George Scott Olwoch, Michael Otto, Alema Ruhweza, Santos Ssenteza. Backs: Joseph Aredo, Tawfik Bagalana, Paul Epilo, Innocent Gwokto, Ivan Kirabo, Ivan Magomu (C), James Mugisha, Timothy Odongo, Okia Solomon, Joseph Oyet, Lawrence Ssebuliba, Conrad Wanyama, Philip Wokorach.

Earlier mid-last week, the leadership team of this squad was adjusted to include Uhuru who comes in for the now-retired Brian Odongo. Captain Magomu and vice-captain Epillo retain their roles from last year.

The Rugby Cranes squad continues intensive training for the campaign with sessions held mainly at Kyadondo Rugby Club before sunrise and just before sunset.