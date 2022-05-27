Stanbic Monthly Mug (May 2022):

Saturday, 28 th (Earliest tee off – 7 am)

(Earliest tee off – 7 am) At Uganda Golf Club (UGC), Kitante, Kampala

Mode of play: Medal

The golfing fraternity will turn focus and attention to the May monthly mug at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala on Saturday, 28th.

By 7 AM, the early bird golfers will swing off for the day-long championship sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda.

The mode of play will be medal for all golfers.

Enticing prizes:

By close of business, the exceling golfers in the tourney will be crowned with different prizes.

There are prizes for group A and B winners in the female gender as well as their runners up.

Also, the top performers in the male groups A, B and C as well as their respective runners-up will also receive prizes.

There is a prize for the best performing guest golfer.

In April 2022, Derrick Muhumuza and Diana Nabukenya were the overall winners with an identical 71 nett score.

Muhumuza was better ahead of Zephania Dube on count back.

The highlight of this mug was a hole-in-one shot from Shaban Ram on hole no.9

The different top perfomers at the April Monthly mug at Uganda Golf Club

Monthly mugs are tournaments held every month for members to continue with their close association, networking sessions as well as practice for routine upcoming championships.