Algeria’s captain will not be available for the opening round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The Manchester City forward will miss games against Uganda and Tanzania.

According to reports, the winger asked Algeria National Team coach Djamel Belmadi to sit out of the two games citing fatigue.

“The Algerian captain spoke with coach Djamel Belmadi and asked him to be excused from his two continental meetings. The Manchester City winger has the will to breathe after a tiring campaign during which he has accumulated 47 club matches.” reads a story on bein.com.

It should be noted that Algeria will host Uganda on 4th June in Oran before visiting Tanzania four days later.

This is not the first time that Mahrez is asking to be left out. He requested to miss the friendly game against Ghana, before Africa Cup of Nations.

The other player likely to miss for Algeria is striker Baghdad Bounedjah who is recovering from injury.