Zambia Amateur Golf Open 2022:

Day Two Leader: Dominic Musonda – 68, 69 (137)

Dominic Musonda takes a two stroke lead into day three of the 2022 Zambia National Golf Amateur championship at the par 72 Bonanza Golf Course in Lusaka city.

The handicap four golfer from Nkana Golf Club played 3-under 69 on day two to amass 137 total gross in 36 holes.

He recovered from a two strokes’ deficit to overtake day one leader Patrick Bwembya Chanda who had struck a phenomenal 6-under 66.

Bwembya dropped to second on the leaderboard after a 1-over 73 score on day two to count for the 139 total gross after two rounds.

Musamba Kapoma Junior played 3-under, just like Musonda and is third on the leaderboard.

Uganda’s Michael Alunga dropped to 1-over 73 and maintained the fourth place with 143 gross.

Godfrey Nsubuga improved on day two of the 2022 Zambia National Amateur Golf Open (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ebenezer Funga also played 1-over 73 and shares the joints 5th position with Godfrey Nsubuga who returned a course level score (72) on day two.

Ibrahim Bagalana (148), Boyd Kapalamoto (148) and Jaabir Patel (148) occupy the top 10 positions.

Other Ugandans:

The reigning Uganda Amateur open champion Joseph Cwinyaai improved by 5 strokes from 77 to 1-over 73 and is joint 16th as Chongo Kasongole and Jabulani Karima.

The Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko Baryamujura is 29th coming to round three after playing an identical 79 over two days.

Michael Tumusiime played 81 on day one and improve by two strikes to 79.

Fred Kimbugwe returned 89 during round one but slipped to 90 on the subsequent day.

Day three will tee off on the morning of Saturday, 28th May 2022 as the golfers will be going for another 18 holes to make it 54 in three days.