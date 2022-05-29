Lake Victoria Serena Golf & Spa May Monthly Mug:

Overall Winner: Halai Kartick – 73

The May monthly golf mug at the lavish Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa course was held on the last Saturday of the month.

Halai Kartick was the overall winner of the day-long event on the par-72 course.

Kartick scored 73 gross to win on countback ahead of the duo of K.J Lee and Kida Nabuyoshi who also had the same scores.

Halai Kartick (left) and Kida Nabuyoshi show off their mugs won

Kida Nabuyoshi shows off his mug as the director of Golf at Lake Victoria Golf and Spa club Theodor Van Rooyen reads the results

Guests:

David Lubega returned to the club house a score of 65 to take the guests’ best performers’ prize.

Alex Matsiko was runners up with 68 and Joseph Adrapi finished third with 74.

The lady winner was Maria Odido with 85.

Maria Odido smiles after getting her prizes

Director of Golf at Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Theodor Van Rooyen, captain Jadu Patel and the in-house golf professional at the club Boniface Simwa secured that there was a tranquil arrangement for a successful championship.

Tuskermalt is the main sponsor of this monthly mug.

The June mug will be held on the last Saturday of the month.

