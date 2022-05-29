The SMACK League 2022 (Match Day 8):

Friendly Match: SMACK League Select 0-2 Uganda Cranes Ex-Internationals

League results:

Pirates 1-2 Vikings

Vikings Mafiaz 2-1 Cyclones

Cyclones Tsunamiz 2-1 Devils

Devils Gladiators 1-0 Elite

Elite Blockowners 3-3 Lycans

Lycans Zimbaz 1-1 Bushmen

Bushmen Window 0-0 Outkast

It was a thrilling closure of the Match Day 8 of the SMACK League as Uganda Cranes Ex Internationals edged the SMACK League select team 2-0 at Legends Grounds Lugogo, Kampala.

The Ex internationals team boasted former Uganda Cranes stars like skipper George Ssemogerere, Abdullah Mubiru, Dan Wagaluka, Vincent Kayizzi, Iddi Batambuze, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Abubaker Tabula and Jimmy Kidega among others.

Dan Wagaluka closes up a SMACK League select player (Credit: Pivot Media)

The SMACK League is a fortnightly soccer league of St. Mary’s College Kisubi alumni.

Uganda Heart Institute conducted a Heart Camp with basic heart checks (screening for blood pressure, blood sugars, BMI), plus Cardiac consultations and nutrition education at the match day.

Uganda Cranes Ex-Internationals listen attentively to a health worker (Credit: Pivot Media)

“It is important to be screened for health related conditions and blood pressure even when you feel perfectly normal. We have seen very fit sportsmen having cardiac arrests,” Anna Noland Oketayot, the Cardiac Critical Care Nurse Educator from Uganda Heart Institute said.

“Some people think that they cannot have pressure because they are slim, but that is not the case. Everyone needs to check regularly because early detection can save lives. We thank the SMACK League for availing us the opportunity for this outreach,” she added.

A health worker talks to some Uganda Cranes Ex-Internationals (Credit: Pivot Media)

“We partnered with UHI to highlight Cardiac conditions in memory of our colleague John Francis Barenzi who recently succumbed to heart related conditions,” Isaac Ilukor, the Chairman of Vendors 99, the cohort that organized the match day said.

In some of the games, Pirates fell 1-2 to Vikings. Raymond Begumisa scored Pirates’ consolation as Eli Amayo and Michael Akan got Vikings two goals.

Blockowner and Lycans’ battle produced the most goals; six during the stalemate affair.

Victor Kerr scored a hat-trick for Lycans. Abaasi Junior, Pepson Kulubya and Frank Rutagnzwa netted Blockowner’s goals.

Gladiators edged Elite 1-0 with Jonathan Obote scoring the all-important goal.

Ivan Otai scored a brace for Mafiaz in their 2-1 win over Cyclones.

Cyclones consolation was an own goal.

Elsewhere, Tsunamiz beat Devils 2-1. Pius Ariho and Stanley Kikawa scored for Tsunamiz and Nicholas Tumwesigye scored for the Devils.

Zimbaz and Bushmen shared the spoils 1-all. Meddy Ntaganda netted for Zimbaz whilst Dennis Kasadha replied for the Bushmen.

The contest between Window and Outkast did not produce any goal.

Lilian and her Sundowners Band brought back the memories of Blu*3 when her groupmate Jackie Chandiru made a surprise appearance as DJ Crystal and Ale ruled the night.

SMACK League Old Students enjoy a happy moment as they sip Guiness (Credit: Pivot Media)

SMACK League select player takes on EX-Cranes international (Credit: Pivot Media)

Old Boy Roger Mugisha was the emcee of the evening while DJs Crystal and Aie played tunes that made the old boys reminiscent of the ultimate 1990s party.

MTN MoMo, Jibu, Gallop Technologies, Riders Lounge, Stone Castle Inn, Cavendish University, Arua Hill Sports Club, Sanyu FM, Soccanett and Pivot Media joined Guinness as Match day sponsors.