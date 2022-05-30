Management of Mawogola Ssaza has appointed the technical team of their football team.

Michael Kabali is the head coach, replacing Jamadah Magaasi who served in the previous regime.

Michael Kabali shows off the Mawogola Ssaza jersey

Kabali comes with some experience having served on the Kyaggwe Ssaza technical team last season with Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and Davis Nnono Ssozi.

He will be assisted by Steven Luswaata who debuts on any Masaza Cup technical docket.

Luswaata, a former captain at Express and Tooro United who has since changed allegiance from active playing.

Sulaiman Ssempa is the second assistant coach as Patrick Ojjambo will be the goalkeeping coach.

The annoucement of the Mawogola Ssaza technical team

Mawogola has never won this championship despite playing in two finals (2004 and 2009) and therefore the target for the new team in charge is to break that long standing jinx.

Gomba remains the record champions with five titles to their name.

Mawogola is in group B with the reigning champions Buddu, Buluuli, Ssingo, Kyadondo and islanders Buvuma.

Mawogola Ssaza Technical Team:

Head coach : Michael Kabali

: Michael Kabali First Assistant coach : Steven Luswaata

: Steven Luswaata Second Assistant coach: Sulaiman Ssempa

Sulaiman Ssempa Goalkeeping coach: Patrick Ojjambo

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: