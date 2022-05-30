Zambia Amateur Golf Open 2022:

Winner: Dominic Musonda – 68, 69, 68, 75 (280)

Dominic Musonda won the 2022 Zambia National Golf Amateur championship at the par 72 Bonanza Golf Course in Lusaka city.

Musonda is a handicap four golfer from Nkana Golf Club who won the national open with a three strokes’ advantage over countryman Patrick Bwembya Chanda.

He scored 280 total gross over four rounds with 68, 69, 68 and 75.

Bwembya who was the famous day one leader (6-under 66) came second with 283 strokes.

Uganda’s Michael Alunga came third, four strokes shy of the overall winner.

Alunga’s best day was during the final round where he scored 3-under 69 on the 18-hole Peter Matkovich signature designed golf course.

Another Zambian, Musamba Kapoma Junior scored 286 for position four as Uganda’s Ibrahim Bagalana came fifth with 73, 75, 69, 72 (289)

Benjamin Mweemba (Zambia) 75, 74, 72, 71 (292)

Two other Ugandans; Godfrey Nsubuga and Joseph Cwinyaai had an identical 295 gross to make a case for the four Ugandans in the top ten.

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Matisko Baryamujura was 29th with 315 strokes in four rounds.

Matisko was a stroke ahead of Michael Tumusiime.

The Ugandan delegation have since returned home safely.

Over 70 golfers featured in the 2022 Zambia national amateur championship.

Overall Leaderboard (Top 11):