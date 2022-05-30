Stanbic UGC May 2022 Mug Competition:

Overall winners:

Men: Fred Magala (67 Nett)

Fred Magala (67 Nett) Ladies: Lin Li Xia (70 Nett)

Guest Winner:

Edwin Baguma (66 Nett)

The Stanbic Uganda Golf Club mug for the month of May 2022 ended successfully at the par 72 golfing facility in Kampala city.

By close of business for the day-long championship, Fred Magala and Chinese national Lin Li Xia won the men and ladies overall titles with 67 and 70 Nett scores respectively.

Other top performers:

The different top performers per the various groups (rated according to the indexes) were also rewarded.

Men – Group A (Index 9.9 & Below):

Dr Sam Zaramba won group A men with 68 Nett ahead of Anthony Agaba (72 Nett, countback)

Sam Zaramba (right) recieves the mug won

Group B (Index 10.0 – 18.9):

The men group B cluster was toppled by Ashish Arora with 68 Nett ahead of Alexander Matsiko (70 Nett).

Group C (Index 19.0-28.0):

Dave Nziza (72 Nett) was the best in group C men ahead of Nassru Bruhan (73 Nett).

Anne Abeja (left) recieves her mug

Ladies:

Group A (Index 16.9 & Below):

Anne Abeja (71 Nett) won group A ladies, a stroke better than Grace Kabonero (72 Nett – Countback).

Grace Kabonero (left)

Eve Aradhua (left) recieves hre mug for championing group B

Group B (Index 17.0-36.0):

Eve Aradhua triumphed in group B ladies with 74 Nett ahead of Connie Mukuru (77 Nett).

The guest category was triumphed by Edwin Baguma with 66 Nett.

Connie Mukuru scored 77 nett to take second place in ladies’ group B

Edwin Baguma (left) recieves his mug

