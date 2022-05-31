Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane doesn’t believe the result the result would have been similar if the Caf Champions League final was played in a neutral venue.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca at the Mohamed V Complex on Monday thanks to goals from Zouheir El Moutaraji.

“The best team today is the one who lost,” said Mosimane before launching an attack on the CAF decision to host the game in Morocco.

“We can only talk about winning or losing when we play on a neutral ground and when both sides have an equal number of fans. I think those who were behind this decision are happy today.”

The South African gaffer also hit back at whoever criticised his tactics on the day reminding everyone about the same formation in the win over Raja Casablanca.

“Some people ask me about the formation and the game-plan because I lost, but I remind them that Al-Ahly beat Raja (in the quarter-finals) with the same formation.

“Football is about scoring goals. Percy Tau missed an opportunity and so did Mohamed Sharif.”

Pitso, Caf Champions League winner with Mamelodi Sundowns and also twice with Al Ahly but missed an opportunity to join Portuguese Jose Manuel who holds the record for most triumphs – four all with Al Ahly.