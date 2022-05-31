Gauff Seniors Golf Open:

Saturday, 25 th June 2022

June 2022 At Toro Golf Club, Fort Portal city

The golfing fraternity will switch attention and focus to the Gauff seniors golf open championship.

This tournament for the 55 years and above will take place on Saturday, 25th June 2020 at the 9 hole Toro Golf Club in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

Toro club’s household 96-year-old Emmanuel “Muzee Kijaana” Basaliza is expected to lead the cast of golfers who will grace the fairways and greens.

The tournament is for both senior men and ladies that will take place for the whole day with green fees fixed at Shs. 50,000 and caddy fees at Shs. 20,000.

By close of business on this day, the top exceling golfers will be rewarded with various prizes.

The age brackets of 55-64, 65 – 69 and 70+ will be rewarded for the men.

The prizes for the senior ladies will entail the overall gross winner and runners up for the 55+ category.

There will also be prizes for the best nine and second nine.

Side-bets:

There are rewards as well for the longest drive and nearest to the pin contests in either gender.

The rest of the golfers; particularly those below 55 years will be categorized under the subsidiary section.

There are also prizes for the subsidiary men in groups A, B and C for the winners and respective runners up.

The subsidiary section of ladies will be rewarded in roups A and B (winners and runners up).

Gauff Consultants Uganda Limited (GCU) are the main sponsors of this championship.

Gauff has a long standing rich history with their association to the golfing sport after sponsoring the JBG Golf Open in Entebbe for over two decades.