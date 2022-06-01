2022 Aviation Marathon:

Top 3 Per Category:

10 KM Men:

Primo Agotre (Airforce) – 35:54:56

Kirwa Kipsang (S.F.C) – 35:70:00

Felix Ayiko (Airforce) – 35:75:00

5KM (Men):

Brian Baguma (Airforce) – 15:00

Raymond Omara (K.K.A) – 15:03

Patrick Labeja (K.K.A) – 15:22

5 KM Women:

Abdu Kiwadi (UAA) – 29:00

Shaffi Zuhaira (Entebbe Parents) – 30:22

Irene Akello (Entebbe Parents) – 31:07

10 KM Women:

Madina Gimbo (K.K.A) – 49:07:00

Ritah Asiimwe (U.B.A) – 50:01:00

Violet Kigongo Waiswa (Bwire Waiswa & Co Advocates) – 52:33:00

The 2022 Aviation marathon in Entebbe successfully climaxed at the Mayor’s Gardens with the 5KM and 10 KM races.

Primo Agotre clocked 35:54:56 to win the men 10 KM race as Madinah Gimbo ran the same distance in 49:07:00 to clinch the women category.

Primo Agotre shows off his medal and Scenic air ticket no. 2438 won (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I am so grateful to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for organizing this run. I prepared well by training well for this run” Agotre who also won the same run in 2019 stated.

Brian Baguma (15:00) won the 5KM men race ahead of Raymond Omara (15:03).

Omara is fresh from the 2022 World ISF Games in France where team Uganda won a total of 7 medals.

Raymond Omara recieves his prize as he shows off the runners’ up medal in the 10 KM race (Credit: David Isabirye)

2022 Aviation Run flag off at Entebbe Mayor’s Gardens (Credit: David Isabirye)

Different runners in the 5 KM race (Credit: David Isabirye)

Steven Mwanje (Bib 046) with the other runners at the Entebbe Mayor’s Gardens (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the same distance (5KM), former Entebbe Young and City Lads utility midfielder Steven Mwanje, now the director of Way to Africa Safaris Limited was 8th with a time of 22:01.

I gave it my best against established runners. The run was good for my exercise, networking and the cause of raising money for the visibly impaired. Steven Mwanje, CEO Way to Africa Safaris Limited

The female 5KM race was won by Abdu Kiwadi (29:00) who ran fastest ahead of Shaffi Zuhaira (30:22).

Abdu Kiwadi speaks after winning the 5KM women race (Credit: David Isabirye)

The different winners at the 2022 Aviation Run pose with their prizes and medals in a group photo (Credit: David Isabirye)

The top performers were awarded accordingly with varying prizes.

Winners got tickets for scenic flights by Kampala Executive Aviation as those following got branded medals.

The well attended event was organized by Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) to solicit funds for the visibly impaired persons.

The young and aged took part in the 2022 Aviation run (Credit: David Isabirye)

Shaffi Zuhaira (left) happily shows off her prize and medal (Credit: David Isabirye)

10KM runners prior flag off for the 2022 Aviation Run at Entebbe Mayor’s Gardens (Credit: David Isabirye)

UCCA was joined by a bandwagon of other companies as Kampala Executive Aviation Authority (KEA), Embassy for the Republic of Korea, Air Navigation Services, DHL Uganda, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) and others.

Entebbe Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Michael Kakembo, Minister of state for transport Fred Byamukama and Mrs. Scholaristic Baguma (Chairperson, Entebbe Division A) were among the high profile persons who took part in this run.

Top 10 performers:

10 KM Men:

Primo Agotre (Airforce) – 35:54:56

Kirwa Kipsang (S.F.C) – 35:70:00

Felix Ayiko (Airforce) – 35:75:00

Julius Kabagambe (Kampala) – 36:01:00

Michael Baguma (Airforce) – 37:35:01

Joseph Walukaga (U.C.C) – 38:07:02

William Mulondo (Seguku) – 39:55:07

Balido Tukamulamya (UWEC) – 47:01:00

Simon Odwokacen (UWA) – 47:01:02

Augustine Atukwasibwe (UWEC) – 49:02:01

5KM (Men)

Brian Baguma (Airforce) – 15:00

Raymond Omara (K.K.A) – 15:03

Patrick Labeja (K.K.A) – 15:22

S. Murengyera (Mbarara Municipal) – 16:07

Innocent Otim (K.K.A) – 16:88

John Muwanguzi (U.A.A) – 19:33

Alexanda Kyooga (Airforce) – 20:07

Steven Mwanje (U.A.A) – 22:01

Shaakib Muwonge (Airforce S.S) – 23:07

Remmy Leku (Airforce S.S) – 23:11

Some of the sponsors of the 2022 Aviation Run (Credit: David Isabirye)

An Umbulance ready to assist those who needed first aid services (Credit: David Isabirye)

5 KM Women (Top 10):

Abdu Kiwadi (UAA) – 29:00

Shaffi Zuhaira (Entebbe Parents) – 30:22

Irene Akello (Entebbe Parents) – 31:07

Lynette Nakirima (K.E.A) – 32:01

Catherine Ledah (K.E.A) – 33:07

Pauline Ampeire (UAA) – 34:00

Kevin Namuwaya (K.E.A) – 35:00

Christinah Alitiya (K.E.A) – 37:01

Charissa Wandera (C.A.A) – 38:00

10 KM Women:

Madina Gimbo (K.K.A) – 49:07:00

Ritah Asiimwe (U.B.A) – 50:01:00

Violet Kigongo Waiswa (Bwire Waiswa & Co Advocates) – 52:33:00

Joyce Nalubega (Entebbe Municipal Council) – 53:01:00

Sarah Kigongo – 56:07:01

Flag off of the 2022 Aviation run (Credit: David Isabirye)