The management committee of Buluuli Ssaza has confirmed the re-appointment of Jjajja Noah Mugerwa as head coach.

Mugerwa makes a return to the team he once served durng the 2022 season as the Masaza Cup tournament was played at one single place (FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru) for the first time ever.

“Returning to Buluuli is coming back home. I am ready to deliver the team to the holy grail once again” Mugerwa who is also head coach at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Masaka and Masaka City revealed.

He will work with former Express left back Peter Sibo as assistant coach.

Peter Sibo is now assistant coach at Buluuli

Sibo was head coach of Buluuli last season as they managed to reach the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, former Kaluububu Kobs, Masaka Local Council, Kira Young, BUL and Maroons goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe will make his coaching debut in the tournament as the goalkeeping coach for Buluuli.

Ashadu Bugembe will embark on his coaching career as goalkeeping coach at Buluuli Ssaza Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Gonzaga Ssentongo is the sporting director of the team and will be tasked with the massive role of player recruitment.

Shafik Kyagulanyi is the team head of technical affairs.

Buluuli boasts of one title won in 2011 as they beat Bulemeezi 1-0 during the finale played at Nakivubo war memorial stadium, Kampala city.

Buluuli was pooled in group B alongside Mawogola, the reigning champions Buddu, Ssingo, Kyadondo and islanders Buvuma.

Mawogola appointed Michael Kabali (head coach), Steven Luswata (assistant coach), Sulaiman Ssempa (second assistant coach) and Patrick Ojjambo (goalkeeping coach) as part of the technical team.

Kick off is ear-marked for late June 2022.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: