Pitso Mosimane believes there is quality on African coaches just as there is in Europe.

The Al Ahly coach revealed this while in praise of Wydad Casablanca coach Walid Regragui in the aftermath the 2-0 Caf Champions League win over his side.

“He’s a young technician, it’s his first African title and I’m happy for him, he’s a friend,” Mosimane told Cafonline in a post-match press conference on Monday.

“Africa has enormous potential in terms of technicians and this title proves it,” he added.

“We applauded the titles won by African coaches during the 209 and 2021 AFCONs. The quality is there and not just in Europe.”

On the defeat, the three-time Caf Champions League winner admitted his side were not lethal and didn’t deserve to win without scoring.

“It was a great final but we lacked success in front of goal, we managed to get chances but the ball didn’t find the nets.”

Meanwhile, the last two Afcon titles have been won by Africans just like the last three Caf Champions League title and this year’s Caf Confederation Cup.