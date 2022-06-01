CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Matchday 1

Wednesday, 1st June 2022

Group A

Burundi vs Djibouti -1PM

Uganda vs Rwanda -4PM

The last time Uganda and Rwanda faced off in a competitive football match (Women’s Football) was in 2018. Back then, the two nations had a good relationship.

However, political tensions that have happened over the past few years had turned the once good relationship sour with so many things happening, including closing off of the border post at Katuna. It is until of recent that after a series of interventions, Uganda and Rwanda share the good memories.

As the 2022 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship gets underway today at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, the two nations will be renewing acquaintances.

Both Uganda and Rwanda are pooled in Group A alongside Djibouti and Burundi who face off in the early kickoff and the tournament’s opening game.

Crested Cranes have scaled heights since the last time they faced Rwanda, including qualifying for this year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations.

This is not the case for Rwanda who seem to have been on a downward spiral and missed taking part in several tournaments including the last CECAFA edition that was hosted in Tanzania three years ago.

George Lutalo, the head coach of Uganda Women’s National Team is oozing with confidence ahead of the game against Rwanda indicating his charges are ready.

“My players are in good shape and ready for the Championship. We are aware every team has come with targets and equally we have set ourselves a target of achieving the best. Therefore, we want to start the first game on a high,” he stated as quoted by FUFA website.

Lutalo added that the tournament will help Uganda prepare well for the upcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations slated for July.

“I believe the games we will play here are important in our road to AWCON and therefore we hope to get the best preparations.”

His counterpart Sosthenes Habimana is aware of the threat that Uganda poses and ready to face them.

“Uganda is a very good team. I know they have 14 professional players that were summoned and the fact that they are hosts gives them an advantage but we have laid our strategies and ready to face any opponent.” He said.

The tournament will be played between 1st -11th June at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia.