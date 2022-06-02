Wednesday Results
- Ghana 3-0 Madagascar
- Angola 2-1 CAR
- Libya 1-0 Botswana
Ghana and Angola opened their 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with wins over Madagascar and Central African Republic in Group E.
The Black Stars were rampant in their display beating Madagascar 3-0 while Angola rallied from a goal down to beat CAR, home to Vipers’ forward Ceaser Manzoki.
Felix Afena-Gyan, Muhammed Kudus and Osman Bukari scored the goals for the four-time African champions who now top Group E after match day one.
At Estadio Novembre 11 in Luanda, Angola scored twice in five second half minutes to come from behind and win their game against CAR.
The visitors led through Samuel Nlend first half goal before Gelson Dala and M’Bala Nzola scored the goals for Palacas Negras.
The Black Stars will travel to play the Central African Republic in four days’ time while Madagascar hosts Angola in the group’s other game.
In Benghazi, Libya toiled to beat visitors Botswana 1-0 in a Group J qualifier.
The Mediterranean Knights won the match through an effort by Saleh Al Taher who pounced to score after a fluffed penalty kick.
Libya currently lead Group J with three points as Tunisia and Equatorial play in the other group game later on Thursday.
The other action in the qualifiers will be in South Africa where Mozambique host Rwanda’s Amavubi in Group L that also has Senegal and Benin.
Summarised Round ONE fixtures
Thursday Fixtures
- Mozambique vs Rwanda 7pm
- Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea 10pm
Friday Fixtures
- Comoros vs Lesotho 4pm
- Togo vs Eswatini 7pm
- Burkina Faso vs Cape Verde 10pm
- Ivory Coast vs Zambia 10pm
Saturday Fixtures
- Namibia vs Burundi 4pm
- DR Congo vs Gabon 7pm
- Gambia vs South Sudan 7pm
- Niger vs Tanzania 7pm
- Algeria vs Uganda 10pm
- Mali vs Congo 10pm
- Mauritania vs Sudan 10pm
- Senegal vs Benin 10pm
Sunday Fixtures
- Malawi vs Ethiopia 4pm
- Egypt vs Guinea 10pm