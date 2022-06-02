1st Namulonge – Entebbe Golf Derby:

Saturday, 4 th June 2022

June 2022 At Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge

Green Fees: 50,000/=

50,000/= Mode of Play : Medal

: Medal 19th Hole Dress code: Texas Cowboy

The Inaugural Namulonge Entebbe Golf Derby shall be played at the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf in Namulonge on Saturday, 4th June 2022.

The day-long championship will be based on medal format for both male and amateur golfers up to WHS Handicap Index 28 and female amateur golfers up to WHS Handicap Index 36.

According to the Edwin N. Tumusiime, the tournament Director, this championship shall be played in accordance with the rules of Golf as approved by the R&A Limited and with the local rules in line with the championship committee.

This two legged event will be played with the first on 4th June and the second one on 20th August 2022.

The top twenty net scores from either club shall be used to determine the winner of either leg and the total combined net scores over the two legs will determine the overall winner.

“In case of a tie for the overall team competition, the winner will be determined by count-back. The team score count back will be based on the counting scores of each team.” Tumusiime stated.

A lady swings off before a round of golf. The Namulonge-Entebbe Golf Derby will be played for both women and men (Credit: David Isabirye)

All entries must be received no later than 6 :00 PM on 2nd June 2022 for the first leg and by 6 :00 PM on the 18th August 2022 for the second leg.

The top performers will be rewarded in the men groups (A, B and C) and the ladies will be in groups A and B.

The seniors (50+) will also be rewarded (winners and runners up) as well as the side bets (longest drive and nearest to the pin for both Ladies and gentlemen).

The first leg’s 19th hole dress code is Texas Cowboy.