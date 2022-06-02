CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Ethiopia 5-0 Zanzibar

Tanzania 2-0 South Sudan

Ethiopia and Tanzania won their respective games on Thursday to take charge of proceedings in Group B at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship.

Whereas Ethiopia did not find trouble in dispatching their opponents, Tanzania toiled to overcome resilient South Sudan in the games played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Ethiopia made light work of hapless Zanzibar, winning 5-0 in the early kick-off and registering the biggest score so far at the Championship.

Ethiopian players celebrate one of their goals against Zanzibar (Credit:John Batanudde).

Captain Loza Abera led by example bagging a brace while Daniel Kezele Kidist also netted twice. The other goal was scored by Aregash Kalsa Tadesse.

In a one-sided affair, Ethiopia hit the ground running as early as the second minute through before Abera and Kidist came through.

Zanzibar literally did not put a fight and Ethiopia were dominant almost in every aspect.

Tanzania on the other hand had to fight hard to get maximum points off South Sudan who showed character and a never give up attitude throughout the game.

Captain Amina Ally Bilali got the opening goal in the 38th minute while the second came at the very end through Diana Lucas Msewa who slotted home in the second minute of added time.

Group B will resume on Saturday with Tanzania facing Ethiopia while wounded South Sudan take on Zanzibar.

Friday will see hosts Uganda return to action against Djibouti while Rwanda will play Burundi in a highly anticipated clash.