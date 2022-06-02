Brazilian Roberto Oliviera became the first coach to win four Pilsner Coach of the Month accolades in a single season.

The Vipers SC Coach beat Gaddafi’s Mubarak Wamboya and BUL FC’s Alex Isabirye after he guided the champions to three wins to win the May gong.

He had also won recognition in December, March and April.

On the playing front, URA striker Cromwell Rwothomio beat Police FC striker Frank Kalanda and Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga to the plaudits.

Rwothomio scored five goals in three matches for his side in April, with a hat-trick against Tooro United and one each against Soltilo Bright Stars and Busoga United.

He becomes the second URA player to win the accolade in the just concluded season after Steven Mukwala (November) and (January/February).

The duo bagged Shs1m and a plaque each courtesy of title sponsors Pilsner Lager at a ceremony held at Kati Kati in Kampala on Thursday.

2021/22 Pilsner UPL Awards Monthly Winners:

October: Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Morley Byekwaso (KCCA)

November: Steven Mukwala (URA), Morley Byekwaso (KCCA)

December: Cesar Manzoki (Vipers), Roberto Oliveira (Vipers)

January/February: Steven Mukwala (URA), Sam Timbe (URA)

March: Simon Peter Oketch (BUL), Roberto Oliveira (Vipers)

April: Shaban Muhammad (Onduparaka), Roberto Oliveira (Vipers)

May: Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Roberto Oliviera (Vipers)