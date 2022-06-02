Vipers will do everything required to keep their top marks man Ceaser Manzoki.

The Central African Republic (CAR) international is a free agent after expiry of his two year contract with the Ugandan league champions.

The forward is a subject of interest from various clubs on the continent including Tanzania’s Simba, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as well as Algeria’s AC Paradou.

“He hasn’t signed for any club at the moment,” a source close to the player revealed to Kawowo Sports.

“But he will give priority to Vipers if they match his asking price that the bigger clubs are offering him at the moment,”

Despite being injured, Manzoki is currently with his national team, CAR who are involved in the ongoing 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Manzoki scored 18 league goals last season as Vipers clinched a 5th league title and won the Golden Boot.

He became only the second foreigner to win the accolade after Adolf Bora who achieved the feat with 21 goals in 1994 while playing Coffee SC.