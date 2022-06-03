Thursday Results

Mozambique 1-1 Rwanda

Tunisia 4-0 Equatorial Guinea

Rwanda began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a draw after holding hosts Mozambique 1-1 at the FNB stadium, Johannesburg in South Africa.

Following a goalless draw in the first half of the Group L opener, Rwanda broke the deadlock with Blaise Nishimwe scoring the goal in the 65th minute.

The lead lasted only two minutes as the Mambas responded through Stanley Ratifo equaliser.

See more 65’: 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐦𝐰𝐞 scored for 🇷🇼

67’: 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐨 equalized for 🇲🇿



Blink and you will miss it 😉#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @moz_osmambas | @FERWAFA pic.twitter.com/0w7QfMTdAx — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 2, 2022

Senegal will take on Benin at the new Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio in the other Group fixture on Saturday.

In Rades, hosts Tunisia rat riot beating Madagascar 4-0 in Group J.

Substitute Yousef Msakni scored a brace, another substitute Seifeddine Jaziri added the other after Man of the match Naim Sliti had opened the scoring midway the second half.

See more 📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇹🇳 4-0 🇬🇶



Tunisian earn their first 3️⃣ points with a stunning display against Equatorial Guinea 🦅#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @FTF_OFFICIELLE | @NzalangNacional pic.twitter.com/hRUjUyUQbg — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 2, 2022

The visitors ended the game with 10 men after Joan Lopez was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The emphatic victory means the Eagles of Carthage lead the Group on goal difference ahead of Libya who beat Botswana on Wednesday.

Action in the qualifiers continues through the weekend and next week.