Saturday May 04, 2022

July 05 stadium, Algiers 10pm

After missing out on the Afcon 2021 finals, Uganda Cranes are desperate to return to the continent’s big showpiece and that means starting the qualifiers for the next edition with a decent result.

They visit 2019 champions Algeria on Saturday aware that a good result will give them a good chance.

In The Desert Foxes, they face an equally desperate side that flirted on their title defence early this year and also failed to qualify for the Fifa World Cup due later this year in Qatar.

Despite holding the favourites tag, they finished bottom of their group in Cameroon and also keen to return to Afcon to make amends.

Team News

Riyad Mahrez and Bounedjah are all missing against Uganda Cranes

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi left out of Manchester City star Riyadh Mahrez from the squad and there is no 2019 hero Baghdad Bounedjah.

His squad has seven uncapped players that could earn debuts against Uganda, 1978 finalists in Ghana.

Isaac Muleme in action against Kenya Credit: John Batanudde

For Uganda, there are reports that left back Isaac Muleme and striker Muhammad Shaban suffered injury in one of the build ups in Tunisia but no official report has come out.

Head to Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the two nations with Uganda posting 3 wins [L4, D4]

Hassan Mubiru scored twice against Algeria in 1998 Credit: John Batanudde

In Afcon qualifiers competitions, Uganda has won 2, [2-1 win in 1973 and 1998] at home, drew 1 and lost as many.

In the 1983, Uganda lost 3-0 to Algeria away but beat the Desert Foxes 4-1 at Nakivubo in the Olympics qualifiers.

The two nations last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2003 which Algeria won 1-0.

Key Players

Despite the absence of Mahrez, Algeria remains a star studded side with a lot of quality players that Cranes must deal with.

Ismael Bennacer was the MVP in 2019

However, AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer and forward Islam Slimani will be the main players for Djamel Belmadi’s charges.

Uganda Cranes star on the day ought to be Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi at the heart of defence and Captain Emmanuel Okwi.

Bevis Mugabi stops Kenya’s Michael Olunga Credit: John Batanudde

Youngster Bobosi Byaruhanga could also produce a moment of magic with his trade mark long range shots if he carries league form.

Probable line-ups:

Algeria XI Vs Sirrea Leone (Credit: CAF)

Algeria: Rais M’Bolhi (GK), Houcine Benayada, Aissa Mandi, Abdelkader Bedrane, Ramy Bansebaini; Hicham Boudaoui, Ismael Bennacer, Ramiz Zerrouki, Rachid Ghezzal, Adam Ounas, Islam Slimani

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Iraq

Uganda: Charles Lukwago (GK), Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Halid Lwaliwa, Aziz Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Aucho Khalid, Joseph Marvin Youngman, Fahad Bayo, Emmanuel Okwi ©, Allan Kyambadde

Prediction

Algeria has been disappointing in the past outings but rarely lose at home.

In fact, they have lost only once in nearly four years and will fancy their chances against a Ugandan side that struggles to win away from home.

Algeria 2-0 Uganda