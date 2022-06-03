Burundi overcame bitter rivals Rwanda to secure a berth into the semifinals at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship in Uganda.

A 2-1 win on Friday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru meant Burundi joined Uganda as the two teams that qualified from Group A.

Both Uganda and Burundi have six points apiece and will face off in the top of the table clash on Sunday. Rwanda and Djibouti on the other hand have lost their opening two games and thus already out of the tournament despite having a game to play.

Sandrine Niyonkuru got the two goals for Burundi on the day. This takes her goal tally to four in two games and currently the leading goal scorer.

Rwanda who lost their first game against Uganda got their consolation through Zawadi Usanase.

Action continues on Saturday with two games in group B,Tanzania taking on Ethiopia while Zanzibar will face South Sudan.