CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Group A| Matchday Two

Uganda 5-0 Djibouti

Uganda continued with its impressive display at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship with yet another convincing victory.

The Crested Cranes were too much for hapless Djibouti who literally did not put up a fight in the game played on Friday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

George Lutalo’s charges won 5-0 to maintain their grip at the top of Group A. The team had won 2-0 against Rwanda in the first game.

Aisha Nantongo, Margaret Namirimu, Fazila Ikwaput, Sandra Nabweteme and Phiona Nabbumba scored a goal apiece in the one-sided affair.

Lutalo made two changes from the team that started against Rwanda with Sandra Nabweteme and Lillian Mutuuzo starting ahead of Sumaya Komuntale and Shirazi Natasha.

Nantongo jumped high to head home a well delivered corner kick from Margaret Kunihira in the 17th minute.

At the break, Uganda led 2-0 with the other goal coming from another central defender Namirimu whose powerful shot from distance beat goalkeeper Rokiatou Doumbia.

Uganda was more clinical in the second half and played with more purpose. Four minutes after recess, Nabweteme tapped home from range to make it 3-0.

Nabbumba who replaced Shamira Nalugya took only seven minutes to announce her arrival, striking from far to make it four before Ikwpaut put the icing on the cake.

Uganda will end Group A business on Sunday with a game against Burundi while Djibouti will on the same day face Rwanda.

Uganda Starting XI

Dasiy Nakaziro (GK), Asia Nakibuuka, Margaret Namirimu, Aisha Nantongo, Joan Nabirye, Margaret Kunihira, Shamira Nalugya, Fazila Ikwaput, Hasifah Nassuna, Sandra Nabweteme, Lilian Mutuuzo

Djibouti Starting XI

Rokiatou Doumbia, Neima Abdillahi Said, Nasteho Robleh Djama, Ilham Djama Douhour, Yousra Mohamed Awad, Rahma Moustapha Aden, Anab Hassan Daher, Kafia Abdourahman Arab, Lerman Abdou Skieh, Hibo Abdi Abdillahi, Ferouze Mohamed Issa