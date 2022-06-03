Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

After guiding National Insurance Corporation (NIC) netball club to the 2022 East Africa Netball title, shooter Stella Oyella has been nominated for the May Fortebet Real Stars award in the netball category.

The two other players on the list include KCCA’s Goalkeeper Shafie Nalwanja and Jessica Achan of Prisons.

Oyella was instrumental for NIC in their flawless performance throughout the tournament where they finished unbeaten.

Stella Oyella (left) recieves a pass in the game against JKT Mbweni at Kamwokya Community sports grounds (Credit: David Isabirye)

For all games played, Oyella top scored with her accurate shooting skills including the 44-35 victory over rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the final.

By close of business at the championship, Oyella finished as top scorer among the women with 244 goals, ahead of Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba (218).

“I feel so grateful being nominated. All the glory comes from God. Whoever wins of the three of us who are nominated surely deserves to take it” Oyella revealed.

Prisons’ Jessica Achan in action during the 2022 East Africa Netball Championship at Kamwokya Community Sports Grounds (Credit: UNF)

Her rivals Achan and Nalwanja were equally elated by the nomination.

“I feel very excited to be nominated. This gives me more motivation and courage to continue playing hard. I am doing more and training harder everyday” Achan stated.

KCCA’s Nalwanja expressed delight upon being nominated, a special recognition for her service to the game.

“Being nominated for the second time is humbling. It shows that people believe in my work and I am humbled. It does not come as a surprise because I really worked for it” Nalwanja remarked.

Shafie Nalwanja passes the ball during a training session with Uganda She Cranes (Credit: UNF)

All Nominees:

Netball:

Stella Oyella – National Insurance Corporation (NIC)

Shafie Nalwanja – KCCA

Jessica Achan – Prisons

Cricket:

Simon Ssesazzi – Aziz Damani

Janet Mbabazi – Victoria Pearls

Kevin Awino – Victoria Pearls

Football:

Fazilah Ikwaput – Lady Doves

Hansifa Nassuna – UCU Lady Cardinals

Bobosi Byaruhanga – Vipers Sports Club

Athletics:

Joshua Cheptegei

Stella Chesang

Victor Cherotich

Basketball: