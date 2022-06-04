Friday Results

Comoros 2-0 Lesotho

Ivory Coast 3-1 Zambia

Burkina Faso 2-0 Cape Verde

Togo 2-2 Eswatini

Comoros began the road to Ivory Coast 2023 on high beating visitors Lesotho in Moroni on Friday.

Following a goalless first half, Yousef M’Changama put the hosts in the lead in the 59th minute before Benjaloud Youssouf put icing on the cake nine minutes to time.

In the same Group H, Afcon 2023 hosts Ivory Coast were in no giving mood as they beat 2012 winners Zambia 3-1 at home.

The game was highly competitive in the first half but the Chipolopolo fall short in the second half.

Serge Aurier, Christian Kouamé and midfield gem Ibrahim Sangare scored for the Elephants before Leicester City forward Patson Daka scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Zambia will now host Comoros hoping to pick their first win next week while Ivory Coast, early group leaders will be away to Lesotho.

In Group B, Burkina Faso saw off Cape Verde thanks to second half strikes from Hassane Bande and Dango Ouattara in the 58th and 88th minutes respectively.

The Stallions immediately took leadership of the group after Togo twice failed to hold on to the lead in a thrilling draw with visitors Eswatini.

Siboniso Ngwenya scored a superb goal in the 95th minute to grab a point after they had conceded a second goal when Laba Kodjo scored two minutes after Sabelo Ndzinisa had equalised to cancel out Meme Placca’s early opener.

Burkina Faso travel to eSwatini on Tuesday while Cape Verde will host Togo with both aiming to make amends after failing to pick maximum points on day one.

Round one of the Afcon qualifiers continues with several matches on Saturday including Uganda away to Algeria.