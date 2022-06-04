CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship

Group B|Matchday Two

Ethiopia 2-2 Tanzania

South Sudan 1-0 Zanzibar

Tanzania and Ethiopia played out a two all draw in a closely contested Group encounter played on Saturday at FUFA Technical Centre.

Ethiopia led twice in the game but could only settle for a point against a resilient Tanzania side.

Loza Abera and Mesay Temesgen Tanga scored for Ethiopia while Opa Clement and Enekia Kasonga Lunyamila got the goals for Tanzania.

Tanzania had the best attempts at goal in the opening minutes with Omar Mwanahamisi and Clement coming close but were not efficient enough.

It was Ethiopia that instead took the lead through skipper Abera in the 8th minute. She was quick to poke home the ball before goalkeeper Yonah Gelwa who had moved off her line.

In the 23rd minute Tanzania levelled matters through Clement who was well placed to tap home from a rebound after goalkeeper Bargena Balcha had made a save initially.

Ethiopia once again regained their lead in the second stanza (64th minute) through Temesgen who made a run on the left wing before sending a low drive but Tanzania fought back to salvage a point. Defender Lunyamila struck home direct from a free kick

The result means Tanzania and Ethiopia have 4 points apiece with Ethiopia on top due to goal difference. Tanzania will play Zanzibar in their final group game while Ethiopia will take on South Sudan on Monday.

In the other group B game played, South Sudan laboured to earn a 1-0 win over Zanzibar thanks to Debora Stephen Luka.

Credit: John Batanudde

Action continues on Sunday with Group A coming to a climax. Uganda takes on Burundi while Rwanda and Djibouti will also play off.

Ethiopia Starting XI

Tarikua Bargena Balcha(GK), Yien Koak Nyabuonyi, Daniel Zekele Kidist, Muso Gila Hasabe, Matios Rediet Assresahagn, Loza Abera Geinore, Nardos Getenet Mekonnen, Mesay Temesgen Tanga, Ariet Odong Ojho, Meadin Sehilu Amdeu

Tanzania Starting XI

Yonah Gelwa(GK), Amina Ally Bilali, Fatuma Issa Suleimani, Protasia Mbunda, Omar Mwanahamisi, Opa Clement, Diana Lucas Msewa, Julithia Singano, Enekia Kasonga Lunyamila, Irene Elias Kisisa, Esther Mabanza