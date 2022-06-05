1st Namulonge – Entebbe Golf Derby

Leg One Results:

Namulonge – 1542 Net

Entebbe Club – 1643 Net

It is advantage Namulonge Golf Club over Entebbe after the opening leg victory of the inaugural Namulonge – Entebbe derby.

Namulonge optimally utilized the home advantage to win the first leg held on Saturday, 4th June 2022 at the nine-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf course.

The hosts scored a total of 1542 Net to the visitors’ 1643 Net, recorded for the first two golfers per club.

Brian Aldomoro (Namulonge) had the best net score, 67.

Aldomoro was closely followed by Daniel Muwooya (71), Sarah Nduhukire (72) with three golfers scoring 74; Walter Tukahiirwa, Emmanuel Tayebwa and Joel Kagoro.

Entebbe Club’s Paul Habyarimana and Javan Mwesigye both had an identical 75 net score.

Tony Kisadha (79), Hannington Mpiima and Mark Rubatsimbira (each with 80) completed their top five golfers.

Namulonge’s double handicap golfers were in a more advantaged position than many of the single handicap Entebbe golfers as the net scores were compiled.

By close of business, Namulonge’s outstanding top 20 tallied 1542 (net) to Entebbe club’s 1643.

We had a good game at our won golf course. It was the home advantage that mattered. We await the second leg in August 2022 where we also stand an equal chance to win. Daniel Muwooya, Namulonge club golf member

Group top performers:

Handicap 14 golfer Sarah Nduhukire scored 72 points to win group A ladies ahead of Faith Namara (Handicap 12) who scored 80.

In ladies group B, Josephine Babirye (handicap 19) won with 83 points, three better than Shiella Ayebare (handicap 38).

Men:

Handicap 9 Brian Ahimbisibwe scored 69 points to win group A ahead of handicap 6 golfer Walter Tukahiirwa (74 points)>

Brian Aldomoro (handicap 17) scored 67 points to topple the rest in group B ahead of Daniel Muwooya (handicap 13, with 71 points).

In group C, Thomas Niwamara, handicap 28 scored 69 points to win the pool ahead of Joel Kagoro, handicap 19, with 74 points.

Seniors (55+ years):

Tonny Kisadha (handicap 1) won the 55+ years category with 79 points.

Susan Knight, handicap 15, was the best senior female with 96 points.

Side-bets:

James O’sullivan won the nearest to the pin contest.

Racheal Tuhaise drove longest as Jude Ochieng was outstanding in the longest drive men contest.

The return leg will be held on 20th August 2022 at the par 71 Entebbe club.

Top 20 Golfers (All Scores in Net):

Namulonge Club:

Brian Aldomoro – 67

Daniel Muwooya – 71

Sarah Nduhukire – 72

Walter Tukahiirwa – 74

Emmanuel Tayebwa – 74

Joel Kagoro – 74

Mark Mutaahi – 75

Apollo Segawa – 75

Peter Atwine – 76

Thomas Niwamara – 76

Josephine Babirye – 83

Brian Ahimbisibwe – 78

Denis Nabende – 79

Faith Namara – 80

Collins Lwanga – 80

Llyod Busuulwa – 80

Collins Bulafu – 81

Joram Tumwine – 81

Mathias Zungu – 83

Ceaser Barole – 83

Total: 1542

Entebbe Club:

Paul Habyarimana – 75

Javan Mwesigye – 75

Tony Kisadha – 79

Hannington Mpiima – 80

Mark Rubatsimbira – 80

James Eyul – 81

Jerry Owachi – 81

Samson Kamugisha – 82

Resty Nalutaaya – 82

Peter Kawumi – 82

Samuel Kato – 83

Michael Tumusiime – 84

Bulhan Matovu – 84

Fred Kasumba – 84

Ruth Mugisha – 84

Stephen Magero – 85

Alex Nkuyahaga – 85

Isaac Mariera – 85

Nasser Mackie – 86

Patrick Ndase – 86

Total Net: 1643