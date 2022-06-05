Result

Algeria 2-0 Uganda

Aissa Mandi and Youcef Belaili netted in either half as Uganda Cranes were beaten 2-0 by dominant Algeria on Saturday.

In a game the hosts dominated from start to finish, Farouk Miya missed a penalty that could have changed the tide of the game.

The hosts got the breakthrough in the 28th minute with Mandi slotting home after the ball bounced off the cross bar.

Uganda had an opportunity to restore parity after Khalid Aucho was bundled in the area but Miya saw his weak spot kick saved.

Then Charles Lukwago’s Uganda’s best player on the day made three crucial saves before the break.

In the second half, the game plan never changed as the Cranes toiled to close spaces and deny Algerians sight on goal.

But with ten minutes to the end, a Belaili sliced through the Uganda Cranes backline, first beating substitute Steven Sserwadda and Gavin Kizito before his way past the centre backs and slotted far beyond Lukwago’s reach to extend lead.

Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic handed debuts to Soltilo Bright Stars midfielder Marvin Youngman and U-20 stars Steven Sserwadda and Derrick Kakooza as well as Proline’s Hakim Kiwanuka but they couldn’t change the tide of the game.

In the same group F, Tanzania drew 1-1 with Niger in the early kick off implying that Uganda are now bottom with no point.

Next on menu for the Cranes is a home clash against Niger on Thursday at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende while Algeria will visit Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

In other games played on the day, Senegal won 3-1 against Mauritania, Congo lost 4-0 to Mali, Mauritania were 3-0 winners over Sudan, and Burundi drew 1-1 with Namibia while Gambia edged South Sudan 1-0.

Uganda Cranes line-up: Lukwago (GK), Gavin Kizito, Muleme, Lwaliwa, Mugabi, Aucho, Youngman (Kakooza 81’), Okello (Sserwadda 55’), Okwi © (Kiwanuka 74’), Karisa (Bobosi 74’), Miya (Kiiza 74’)