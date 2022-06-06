Management of Busujju Ssaza football team has revealed the new technical department ahead of the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

This happened at Lavanda Hotel in Lusaze, Kampala city on Monday, June 6, 2022.

CAF “C” certified tactician Michael Bukenya is head coach.

He will be assisted by Henry Katende (first assistant), Baker Ssenabulya (second assistant), Swaibu Ssebaggala (goalkeeping coach) and Issa Sserwanja (Fitness coach).

Bukenya is a former Uganda U-23 midfielder at Kamwokya United, UPDF, Express, City Lads and Police.

He comes some experience having previously coached at Mawogola (2019) and assembled the Buweekula 2020 team.

“I am humbled to be the head coach at Busujju Ssaza football team. Together with my entire backroom team, the target is to better the Busujju’s all time performance (semi-final stage)” Bukenya revealed.

His backroom staff has a former Uganda U-17, 20, 23 and Cranes (senior team) midfielder, Ssenabulya.

Ssenabulya also featured prominently at Miracle, Sports Club Villa, Express, Rayon Sports, Ecticellenes, Mwebeni (Zanzibar) and Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland).

The unveiling ceremony of the coaches was graced by the Deputy Kasujju Christopher Nsimbe, chairperson Shakibu Ssaazi, team manager Ham Ntambi, Patrick “Kawuundo” Nkuuse and Adam Masembe (head of technical).

Nsiimbe urged the people of Busujju to come and rally together in a bid to support the team.

“I urge the people of Busujju to join hands and support the team collectively. We need a strong team with all resources available to run the team players and officials” Nsiimbe reasoned.

Busujju has never won the Masaza cup title. They are in group C, alongside Bulemeezi who finished third from the previous edition, Kyaggwe, Busiro, Ssese and Bugerere.

This championship is ear-marked to kick-off in late June 2022.

Buddu is the reigning champion having defeated Buweekula 2-0 during the 2021 finale held at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

