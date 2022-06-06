Uganda Cranes picked vital lessons from their defeat to Algeria that they will use to beat Niger on Wednesday, says Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

The Serb watched on as the Desert Foxes dominated the Cranes in a 2-0 defeat and for him, Afcon campaign begins on Wednesday.

“It has been a great test of character for our team and for us AFCON is starting on Wednesday, we have learnt the lessons from this match, and this is not an easy place to come to play in,” he told the media after the game over the weekend.

The tactician was full of praise for the opponents who he admitted are top quality but taught his charges some good lessons.

See more 📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇩🇿 2-0 🇺🇬



A fiery #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 start for Algeria with a win over Uganda in round one. 🦊@LesVerts | @OfficialFUFA pic.twitter.com/DGaqShOagD — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 4, 2022

“You (Algeria) have top class individuals that follow the coach’s instructions and play under one Algerian identity game with domination and rotating that ball and bringing into the wide areas where you are extremely dangerous – Ghezzal and Belaili on either side are very dangerous.

We have lost the game but in football I have personal belief that you either win or you learn the lesson; and we have learnt the lessons from Algeria which we shall use for our game against Niger. Micho

Uganda only managed 85 complete passes against the opponents’ 604 and only had less than 20% possession and Micho was never surprised but instead praised his team for closing spaces and limiting the 2019 Afcon winners to a few chances.

When you play against North African teams, you are practically disadvantaged in terms of possession aspect, I believe that the positive is that we limited them to few amount of chances.

The Cranes host Niger at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende in a fixture they must win to keep hopes of returning to Afcon finals alive.