Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Niger on Wednesday June 8, 2022.

The meeting in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers will mark only the third time the two nations clash in the competition.

With Cranes falling to Algeria in their opening game of the campaign, a win is a must against the West African nation to restore confidence and belief that they can qualify.

They will also need to look 15 years back when Uganda thrashed Niger 3-1 at Namboole in the 2008 Afcon qualifying campaign for spiritual inspiration.

Then placed in Group 3 along with Nigeria and Lesotho, Uganda needed victory to keep their hopes of qualifying for Afcon 2008.

David Obua at Kaizer Chiefs Credit: Goal.com

With arguably the ‘golden generation’ of yesteryears, they clinically did the job with David Obua, a player who arrived just 24 hours to kick off with reports he was injured while at Kaizer Chiefs running the show.

As early as the second minute, the ‘King’ as known amongst his peers broke the deadlock with a penalty to send the home crowd into frenzy.

But the Cranes were pegged back as Seydou Idrisa restored parity for Niger at the stroke of halftime.

However, with 13 minutes to end the game, Obua restored Uganda’s lead and put the icing on the cake with his third on the afternoon in the 88th minute.

David Obua and Geoffrey Massa scored for Uganda in several Afcon campaigns Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The win ensured Uganda finished second behind Nigeria on 11 points and a positive goal difference of five and with a chance to qualify as one of the three best third placed teams.

But the joy of the nation was ended 24 hours later when South Africa were beaten 3-1 by Christopher Katongo inspired Zambia which implied Bafana Bafana qualified ahead of Uganda with a difference of one goal.

Obua finished the campaign as joint top scorer with 5 goals same as Ivory Coast Arouna Kone then featuring for Sevilla in Spain, Flavio of Angola (Al Ahly), Sudan’s Feisal Agab (Al Merriekh) and Issam Jemaa of Tunisia and Caen in France.

Standing L-R: Captain Ibrahim Sekagya, David Obua, goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, Geoffrey Massa, Timothy Batabaire, Simeon Masaba, Andy Mwesigwa Front row L-R: Nestroy Kizito, Noah Kasule, Dan Wagaluka, and Geoffrey Sserunkuma. Credit: File Photo/Daily Monitor

How Cranes lined-up: Denis Onyango, Simeon Masaba, Nestroy Kizito, Timothy Batabaire, Andy Mwesigwa, Ibrahim Sekagya, Noah ‘Babadi’ Kasule, Dan Wagaluka, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Geoffrey Sserunkuma and David Obua

Coach: Laslo Csaba