Wednesday June 8, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and skipper Emmanuel Okwi are confident of victory when the team faces Niger in a second group F match.

The two lock horns at Kitende on Wednesday in a fixture either want to win after failing the test on match day one.

See more 📸 — Media officer Julius Mutebi, Head Coach Milutin Sredojevic and Captain Emmanuel Okwi addressing the media today at FUFA House ahead of tomorrow's encounter with Niger.#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/w4F1WRWMT3 — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 7, 2022

Uganda were swept away 2-0 by a dominant Algeria on Saturday, just an hour after Niger were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Tanzania in Benin.

Coming into the game, Uganda sit bottom with no point while Niger have one from as many games.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Micho promised change of tactics and approach.

“Against Algeria, a superior opponent, we employed a defensive approach,” he stated. “Our intention was to get a good result and we got a penalty which if Miya converted would have changed the tide of the game maybe,” he added.

Against Niger, we hope to play a different ball game that will see us create opportunities and we expect to score goals. Micho vows to show style against Niger

Emmanuel Okwi Credit: FUFA

Okwi says the players have put the defeat in Algeria behind them and focused on getting all three points tomorrow (Wednesday).

We are looking forward to tomorrow. The Algeria match is behind us and looking towards the next match. Niger is the task at hand we are confident of getting a good result off them as players. Emmanuel Okwi

Team News

Fahad Bayo missed the game in Algiers due to documentation but Micho is optimistic he will be available for selection.

Bayo didn’t play in Algiers because he had problems with his documents but I expect his passport cleared for him to be available tomorrow. Micho on Bayo

Aziz Fahad Bayo Credit: John Batanudde

Niger coach Jean-Michel Cavalli and his team have reported no injury or suspension concerns for their team.

Head to Head

This will be the 3 rd meeting in the Afcon with Uganda winning one [D1]

meeting in the Afcon with Uganda winning one [D1] Overall, there have been six meetings with Niger holding a slight advantage with three victories against Uganda’s two and one draw.

Uganda Cranes have failed to win any of the last three competitive outings, claiming one draw and losing two since a 1-0 victory over Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers

Niger are unbeaten in all but one of their last five outings across all competitions, with a 2-1 friendly loss to Libya in March being the exception.

However, they have failed to win any of their last three away games, losing twice and picking up one draw in that time.

Probable line ups

Uganda: Charles Lukwago (GK), Enock Walusimbi, Halid Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo and Milton Karisa

Niger: Naim Van Attenhoven (GK); Ousmane Diabaté, Abdoul Garba, Karim Doudou, Abdel Rahim Alhassane; Youssouf Oumarou, Abdoul Moumouni; Victorien Adebayor, Amadou Wonkoye, Amadou Moutari and Daniel Sosah

Prediction

The Cranes have been disappointing of late with only two wins at home – playing at Kitende but the return of the 12th player in the stands will surely spur them on.

Niger were average against Tanzania in Benin and I expect a win for the Cranes

Uganda 2-0 Niger