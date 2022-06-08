2022 All Africa University (FASU) Games:

Group Stage Results (Football):

Kenyatta University 0-2 Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 5-1 American University of Cairo

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 3-0 University of Guinea

It is good news for Uganda’s football representatives at the on-going All Africa University Games (FASU), Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

The Nakawa based institution won all the three group stage matches to progress to the semi-finals.

MUBS scored ten goals in three group stage matches, conceding just once.

They overcame hosts Kenyatta University 2-0, American University of Cairo 5-1 and lately the University of Guinea 3-0 to maintain the 100 percent record.

Against Kenyatta University, Rayomond Wataikire and Said Munir each scored a goal.

MUBS Football Team

Charles Ayiekoh’s coached side then humiliated Egypt’s American University of Cairo.

Moses Kasinga netted a brace with the other goals coming from Stuart Magumba, Benjamin Nazar and Yusuf Makhtum.

MUBS then humbled West Africa’s University of Guinea 3-0 with Munir, Nazar and Benjamin Mayani on target.

The Uganda’s ambassador will now take on the University Development Studies Ghana in Thursday’s first semi-final.

Adam Kato, an administrator at MUBS sports docket showers praise to various stakeholders from the players, technical officials to the university principal, Prof. Waswa Balunywa.

“I want to thank the players, coaches, media and our fans for the support. In a special way, I appreciate the efforts of the principal Professor Waswa Balunywa for believing in the team thus far and all the material, financial support accorded. We remain focused for the gold ahead of us” Kato revealed.

MUBS football team players and officials in a talk session

Meanwhile, the American University of Cairo won gold in Table Tennis.

Lagos State University took silver and Kenyatta University got bronze.

The top three performers in Table Tennis being crowned on the podium

In the 1500m men finals, Charles Baah from the University of Education, Winneba won gold ahead of Gideon Lemerian of University (silver) and University of Ghana, Legon’s Muhammed Aziz (bronze).

The 1500m final women was won by Nega Ayinalem from Ethiopia’s Tenebeb-Addis Ababa University for the gold.

Silver went to Weitsz Simonay (TUT) as Welma Nkuna clinched the bronze from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.