The Victoria Pearls will battle seven other nations for the 2022 Kwibuka crown as they look to add to their two previous titles.

Uganda missed the 2021 edition after the travel party was hit by Covid but this time a full-strength side has traveled to challenge for the crown.

This is the 3rd international trip for the Victoria Pearls who have barely stayed in Uganda since their trip to Namibia for the Tri-Series and the just-concluded tour to Nepal.

Consy Aweko and Janet Mbabazi are maintained as Captain and Vice-Captain for the developing side with Rita Nyagendo and Franklyn Najjumba missing out on the trip to Kigali. The experienced Naomi Kayondo who missed the trip to Nepal returns and Gloria Obukor also gets her first opportunity with the Victoria Pearls.

Uganda will battle hosts Rwanda, defending champions Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Nigeria, and two newcomers Brazil and Germany.

The Kwibuka invitational has T20i status and therefore the stakes for all teams are high, Tanzania is the highest-ranked team in the tournament followed by Uganda.

The Victoria Pearls climbed up from 21st to 19th after the successful tour to Nepal and another impressive performance in Rwanda should help the girls climb higher up in the World rankings.

The work is cut out for Coach Laurence Ssematimba and his girls, they face the hosts Rwanda in a tricky opening game but one that could set the tone for the tournament.

Janet Mbabazi who has been in prolific form this year has been chosen to be part of the Commonwealth Ladies Elite League that will run immediately after the tournament. It will feature at least one player from each of the visiting teams plus players from Rwanda.

The Full Team

1. Consy Nimungu Aweko (Captain), 2. Janet Mbabazi (Vice-Captain), 3. Kevin Awino, 4. Rita Musamali, 5. Patricia Malemikia, 6. Phiona Egaru Kulume, 7. Sarah Akiteng, 8. Susan Kakai, 9. Naomi Kayondo, 10. Gloria Obukor, 11. Leona Mirembe Babirye, 12. Evelyn Anyipo, 13. Shakirah Sadick, 14. Sarah Walaza.

The Officials

1. Laurence Ssematimba (Head Coach), 2. Laurence Ssempijja (Assistant Coach), 3. Imam Tugume (Team Physiotherapist), 4. Rita Tinka (Team Manager)