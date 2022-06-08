For the seventh year since 2016, the world celebrated the International Women’s Golf Day on 7th June 2022.

The global celebrations took place in over 1,000 locations in nearly 80 countries, including Uganda, the pearl of Africa.

Golf hub AFRIYEA Golf Academy, Uganda-Africa celebrated the day in style with a couple of female golfers taking to the golf course for putting, driving, chipping and a lovely photo-shoot.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Uganda-Africa is happy to join the world to celebrate this important day. Happy women’s Golf day 2022. AFRIYEA Golf Academy, Uganda – Africa statement

Young girls and ladies majestically walk on the Toro Golf course to celebrate the 2022 Global women golf day in Fort Portal Tourism city

Photo moment on the greens for the females

AFRIYEA Golf Academy female coach Lillian Koowe (in black) shows the new female recruits how to hold the golf club

AFRIYEA Golf Academy optimally utilized the opportunity and celebrations to introduce the game to a couple of young girls and ladies.

Entebbe club female professional golfer Irene Nakalembe was not left out of the box.

“What a way to celebrate International Women’s Golf Day with a new crop. Welcome to the course Lady Golfers” she tweeted via her fast growing official Twitter handle.

Female golf professional Irene Nakalembe (middle) joined by the other ladies to celebrate the International women golf day on the course in Entebbe

A branded golf water bottle

The women women golf day celebrates the female game and aims to grow golf participation amongst girls and women across the globe

The global movement, now an annual one-day sporting and community celebration, engages, empowers, and supports females through golf, with events and meet-ups taking place across the globe.

This day is now in its seventh year after being founded by Elisa Gaudet in 2016.

Florah Ihunde putts

Florah Ihunde shows off a trophy

Women’s Golf Day events have taken place in over 1000 locations in nearly 80 countries since its inception and have introduced thousands of women and girls to take up the game.

The global celebration of female golf transcends race, gender, religion, language, geography and economic status.

Lillian Koowe (in black) demonstrates to an aspiring female golfer

In Uganda, the game of golf among women is steadily garnering momentum with many females taking on the game aggressively.

Most clubs have also energized the women involvement via different internal competitions and empowering the women through various leadership allocations.