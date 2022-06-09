2022 Uganda Handball Super League:

Match Day 1 (Saturday, 11 th June)

At Kibuli Sports Grounds, Kampala city

9 AM – 3 PM

The 2022 Uganda Handball Super League will throw off on Saturday, 11th June.

There are five games lined up on match day one at the Kibuli Sports Grounds in Kampala city.

Two men matches will be played with three following for the women.

In some of the games for match day one, Ndejje University (men) shall lock-horns against Police during the early kick off at 9 AM.

This will be followed by another Ndejje University duel against the reigning champions Police (female gender) at 10:30 AM.

At noon, Kawanda faces Victoria (women), UPDF women will then entertain the current cup holders Prisons at 1:30 PM.

The final game on the day shall witness UPDF men against Prisons in a game that will be a cracker of sorts at 3 PM.

Prisons (men) and Police (women) Handball clubs won the 2021 respective national league titles.

This league is organized by the Uganda Handball Federation (UHF).

Match Day One:

9:00 AM : Ndejje University Vs Police (Men)

: Ndejje University Vs Police (Men) 10:30 AM: Ndejje University Vs Police (Women)

Ndejje University Vs Police (Women) 12:00 PM : Kawanda Vs Victoria (Women)

: Kawanda Vs Victoria (Women) 1:30 PM : UPDF Vs Prisons (Women)

: UPDF Vs Prisons (Women) 3:00 PM: UPDF Vs Prisons (Men)

*All Games at Kibuli Sports Grounds, Kampala