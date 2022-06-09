CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Semi-final Results

Tanzania 1-2 Burundi

Uganda 1-0 Ethiopia (After Extra Time)

Burundi had to come from a goal down to overcome Tanzania in the second semi-final at CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Tanzania’s Twiga Stars took the lead through Opa Clement but Burundi staged a comeback scoring through skipper Aisha Djafari and Sandra Niyonkuru.

Clement fired Tanzania into an early lead scoring inside the opening minute but this did not make Burundi frown, coming out of the blocks moments later.

They found the equalizer twelve minutes later when goalkeeper Yonah Gelwa fumbled with Djafari’s attempt and allowed the ball to cross the line.

With ten minutes to play, Niyonkuru won a penalty when goalkeeper Gelwa brought her down. She calmed her nerves to take the resultant penalty and thus fire them to victory.

Burundi will therefore face Uganda in the final on Saturday. It should be noted that the two met in the group stages with the Crested Cranes winning 4-1.