Uganda Women’s National Football Team has qualified for their first-ever final at the CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship after overcoming Ethiopia in the first semifinal on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

In a closely contested encounter that ended goalless after normal time, Fazila Ikwaput was the heroine for the Crested Cranes scoring with five minutes to play in extra time.

The lanky forward made a timely run to fire home from Hasifah Nassuna’s corner-kick delivery.

Uganda had a better start and indeed go the better chances in the game rattling the crossbar on four occasions.

However, Ethiopia too grew into the game and posed a lot of questions to Uganda’s backline who had goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro to thank for a brilliant display.

With the game destined for kicks from the spot, Ikwaput made the difference striking home to send the fans into wild celebrations.

This is the first time that Uganda is making it to the final. The previous occasions have seen the Crested Cranes finish fourth in 2016 and third in 2018 and 2019.

More details to follow.