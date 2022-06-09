Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic had admitted that he is facing the hardest moment of his career as a Uganda Cranes coach.

Over two stints, the Serbian was in charge of his 102nd game as the Cranes drew 1-1 with Niger to remain at the bottom of Group F after two match days with a single point.

Karisa had given Uganda a deserved lead before halftime before wasted chances came back to haunt the Cranes as Anthony Sosah scored a leveller in the 71st minute.

See more 📹 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇺🇬 1-1 🇳🇪



The two sides earn their first point in the #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 🤝



Watch the best moments of the game 📺@UgandaCranes pic.twitter.com/o7N1TRPFC0 — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 8, 2022

“One detail that is lack of concentration in that moment cost us. If we go by the football, we deserved to win however; football is a very cruel game,” said Micho.

After 102 matches as coach of Uganda, I would just say this is the hardest moment I have ever been because 50 million people are expecting that you are winning but we didn’t. Micho Sredojevic

Despite sitting bottom of group F with one point, Micho who guided Cranes to the first Afcon finals in 39 years in 2017 still believes the team will qualify for the 2023 finals in Ivory Coast.

Micho Credit: John Batanudde

However, in the mini league between us, Niger and Tanzania, we believe that we have everything and what it takes to take second place and qualify for the Afcon. It’s hard to accept but I promise that we shall bounce back. Micho still has belief

Uganda’s next assignments in the competition will come against Taifa Stars in September.