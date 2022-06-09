Niger coach Jean-Michel Cavalli was pleased with a point off Uganda but believes his side had as many chances to win the game as the Cranes.

Daniel Anthony Sosah scored in the second half to deny Uganda all points after Milton Karisa had put the hosts in the lead moments before the break.

“Uganda had 2-3 situations to score second goal but they didn’t take them in the first half,” Cavalli told the post-match press conference.

“In the second half, my team had 1-3 situations and scored a very good goal and we could have won it late but made mistakes.

Jean-Michel Cavalli Credit: Aminah Babirye

If we scored one of the two late chances, we win this match but we are happy with a point off a very good Uganda Cranes team at their home. Jean-Michel Cavalli

Cavalli believes it will be a three-horse race for second spot in Group F as giants Algeria will be hard to displace from position one.

“Algeria is up there but Tanzania, Uganda and Niger will fight for that one slot.”

Niger return to action in September against the Desert Foxes in back to back games that could surely break their hopes depending on the results between Uganda and Tanzania.