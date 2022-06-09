Uganda Cranes threw away a goal lead in the second half to draw 1-1 with resilient Niger in the second game of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Here is how the Cranes got on individually in the clash that left them bottom of Group F

Charles Lukwago 6

Rarely tested but could nothing with the goal he conceded. He made a sublime save late on to preserve a point for the Cranes.

Gavin Kizito 4

Shockingly picked again and had an improvement on the performance against Algeria. However, he was wrongly positioned as Niger orchestrated the move that led to their goal.

Aziz Kayondo 7

Picked ahead of Muleme and he never disappointed. He defensively recovered well when Niger attacked on the break and was decent going forward as well.

Halid Lwaliwa 5

Given a torrid afternoon by the big Niger forward Daniel Sosah especially in the air but stood his ground. Not at his usually composed at best.

Bevis Mugabi 5

Easily beaten by Mahamadou Amadou Sabo in the lead up to the goal. However, he won some crucial tackles and aerial duels against danger man Sosah. Late on, he joined the forwards in search for a winning goal that remained elusive.

Aucho Khalid 5

He struggled to match Amadou Djibo’s influence in the middle of the pack especially after the break when Niger became compact and easily got way in the midfield.

Bobosi Byaruhanga 5

He appeared nervous especially in the first half as he easily lost possession and even failed to control the ball on several occasions. Improved after the break when he got deeper and the introduction of Okello appeared to unlock him.

Farouk Miya 3

Wasted a good chance when he hesisted to shoot at goal when gifted by the goalkeeper and again appeared rusty whenever the ball was played to him. No surprise that he was the first player to be withdrawn by Micho.

Milton Karisa 8

Another performance where he took the big occasion by the scruff of the neck. He scored a lucky goal but no complains and when he got injured, Cranes attack suffered a big blow.

Emmanuel Okwi 6

Tireless and encouraging display from the captain but was sometimes too deep to influence things in attack when he was most needed. Missed a chance late on when he hit the side netting.

Fahad Bayo 4

His link up play wasn’t top notch and neither was his movement up front to disorganize the Niger backline. A willing worker who led the Cranes press but without much success.

Substitutes

Allan Okello 5

He was willing to pick the ball from the defence and had decent one two touches and had the Cranes back in control when in possession.

Allan Kyambadde 4

Lifted the crowd with his willingness to run at defenders but thrice misplaced the last pass. Shot feebly at goal when presented with a chance.

Muhammad Shaban 3

Hardly created any impact after replacing Bayo

Isaac Muleme N/a

Replaced right back Gavin Kizito late on and twice failed to produce a decent cross when chances came his way.