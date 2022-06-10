Thursday Results

Morocco 2-1 South Africa

South Sudan 1-3 Mali

Burundi 0-1 Cameroon

Ethiopia 2-0 Egypt

Lesotho 0-0 Ivory Coast

Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Nigeria 2-1 Sierra Leone

Guinea Bissau 5-1 Sao Tome and Principe

Mali, Nigeria, Morocco and Guinea Bissau came from behind to win their respective 2023 TotalEnergies Afcon qualifying matches.

The Eagles of Mali playing at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende away to South Sudan got behind when Arua Hill defender Rashid Toha tapped home from a free kick.

See more 📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇸🇸 1-3 🇲🇱



Mali overturn a one-goal deficit, as Sékou Koïta and Aliou Dieng score in the dying moments of the game to earn a precious 3️⃣ points for the Eagles! #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @femafoot | @ssfa_com pic.twitter.com/9e3Th8erdl — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 9, 2022

But the Malians responded after the break with Mohamed Camara equalising in the 58th minute.

Sekou Koita and Aliou Dieng off the bench then separated the two teams in the additional minutes at the time Mali was a man down after Ibrahima Kone was sent off for elbowing Toha.

The game was handled by Ugandan officials led by Mashood Ssali

Morocco also scored two second half goals to cancel out a first half goal by Bafana Bafana in South Africa.

See more 📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇲🇦 2-1 🇿🇦



The Atlas Lions complete a perfect comeback in the dying moments of the game against Bafana Bafana! 🎯#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @EnMaroc | @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/A6nKJINPu0 — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 9, 2022

The Super Eagles of Nigeria also beat neighbours Sierra Leone 2-1 coming from a goal down just like Guinea Bissau humiliated minnows Sao Tome and Principe 5-1 despite the small nation taking the lead.

See more Another day, another eventful round of African football 👌



Here are today’s #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 matches results 👇 pic.twitter.com/AcHWILDlFw — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 9, 2022

Elsewhere, Afcon 2023 host nation Ivory Coast drew goalless with Lesotho, Ethiopia stunned last edition’s losing finalists Egypt while Guinea and Cameroon beat Malawi and Burundi respectively.

See more 📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇪🇹 2-0 🇪🇬



Bekele & Hotessa both score to write history for Ethiopia as they register a crucial victory against Egypt for the first time in 33 years! ✨#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @footballethiop | @EFA pic.twitter.com/lpRWc2nO6k — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 9, 2022

Round two of the campaign will conclude on Monday June 13 with three games on card as Nigeria visits Sao Tome and Principe, Liberia host Morocco in Morocco and Sierra Leone take on Guinea Bissau.