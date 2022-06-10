Thursday Results
- Morocco 2-1 South Africa
- South Sudan 1-3 Mali
- Burundi 0-1 Cameroon
- Ethiopia 2-0 Egypt
- Lesotho 0-0 Ivory Coast
- Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- Nigeria 2-1 Sierra Leone
- Guinea Bissau 5-1 Sao Tome and Principe
Mali, Nigeria, Morocco and Guinea Bissau came from behind to win their respective 2023 TotalEnergies Afcon qualifying matches.
The Eagles of Mali playing at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende away to South Sudan got behind when Arua Hill defender Rashid Toha tapped home from a free kick.
But the Malians responded after the break with Mohamed Camara equalising in the 58th minute.
Sekou Koita and Aliou Dieng off the bench then separated the two teams in the additional minutes at the time Mali was a man down after Ibrahima Kone was sent off for elbowing Toha.
The game was handled by Ugandan officials led by Mashood Ssali
Morocco also scored two second half goals to cancel out a first half goal by Bafana Bafana in South Africa.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria also beat neighbours Sierra Leone 2-1 coming from a goal down just like Guinea Bissau humiliated minnows Sao Tome and Principe 5-1 despite the small nation taking the lead.
Elsewhere, Afcon 2023 host nation Ivory Coast drew goalless with Lesotho, Ethiopia stunned last edition’s losing finalists Egypt while Guinea and Cameroon beat Malawi and Burundi respectively.
Round two of the campaign will conclude on Monday June 13 with three games on card as Nigeria visits Sao Tome and Principe, Liberia host Morocco in Morocco and Sierra Leone take on Guinea Bissau.