2022 All Africa University (FASU) Games:
- Makerere University Business School 3-0 University of Development Studies Ghana
- Kenyatta University 2-1 Makerere University
Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Football team is 90 minutes away from glory of the 2022 FASU Games in Kenya.
MUBS progressed to the finals after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over University of Development Studies Ghana on Thursday, 9th June.
A brace from Said Munir (penalty), defender Peter Ssebaggala and another by Nasser Ssegabwe inspired Charles Ayiekoh’s coached side.
Meanwhile, the second semi-final witnessed hosts Kenyatta University edge another Ugandan side, Makerere University 2-1.
Makerere University completed the game with 10 men.
Therefore, the final will be a repeat of the group stage encounter between the two universities with MUBS winning 2-0.
Against Kenyatta University, Wataikire and Munir notched a goal apiece.
MUBS remains unbeaten in four matches where they have scored as many as 12 goals and conceded once.
In a related development Makerere University won gold in Badminton.
Group Stage Results (Football):
- Kenyatta University 0-2 Makerere University Business School (MUBS)
- Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 5-1 American University of Cairo
- Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 3-0 University of Guinea