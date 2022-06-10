2022 All Africa University (FASU) Games:

Makerere University Business School 3-0 University of Development Studies Ghana

University of Development Studies Ghana Kenyatta University 2-1 Makerere University

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Football team is 90 minutes away from glory of the 2022 FASU Games in Kenya.

MUBS progressed to the finals after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over University of Development Studies Ghana on Thursday, 9th June.

A brace from Said Munir (penalty), defender Peter Ssebaggala and another by Nasser Ssegabwe inspired Charles Ayiekoh’s coached side.

MUBS Technical and medical staff with the captain

Meanwhile, the second semi-final witnessed hosts Kenyatta University edge another Ugandan side, Makerere University 2-1.

Makerere University completed the game with 10 men.

Therefore, the final will be a repeat of the group stage encounter between the two universities with MUBS winning 2-0.

Against Kenyatta University, Wataikire and Munir notched a goal apiece.

MUBS remains unbeaten in four matches where they have scored as many as 12 goals and conceded once.

In a related development Makerere University won gold in Badminton.

Group Stage Results (Football):